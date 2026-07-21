“This Would Kill Your Career”: Six-Time No. 1 Country Hitmaker Reveals the Song His Label Wanted To Keep off the Radio

Spending three decades in country music, Joe Nichols had more than enough stories from his time in the spotlight. He scored several hits with “Gimme That Girl,” “Sunny and 75,” and “Brokenheartsville.” Nichols released his last studio album in 2024 with Honky Tonks & Country Songs. Although still adding a few chapters to his music career, Nichols never forgot the time that the studio wanted to shelve one of his biggest hits after they claimed it offended women.

In 2005, Nichols was promoting his album III and decided to release the song “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.” Any fan of country music remembers the song as it climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs. It broke the Top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100. And over the years, it has become a staple in his discography. But according to Nichols, the song was almost cut.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Nichols recalled how the studio called him in for a meeting. It didn’t take long before the singer knew it was serious. “I remember they called a meeting with me and I had to go in and sit down in the office and it was like one of these, ‘No managers in the meeting, just you and me.’ And that’s when he broke the news to me that there were a lot of women at the label that were offended and they thought a lot of other women would be offended, and ‘This would kill your career.’”

Play video

[RELATED: Joe Nichols Says This Rising Country Star Has “Opened Doors Back up for Me”]

Joe Nichols Put It All On The Line For Tequila

That last sentence would frighten any singer who spent years building their career, but Nichols knew what he had. Taking a stand, he said, “’I’m very sorry. I would never want to offend them and if you listen to the song it’s not offensive, in my opinion.”

With Nichols and the studio at odds, the singer wasn’t about to back down. “That song is a hit, and if you choose not to put it out, you’ll never get support on anything again in my opinion.’”

Now, over two decades later and millions of views, Nichols was right about “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.” The only question most people tend to have is why the music video opened with Nichols escorting his grandmother out of the house.

But no matter what fans remember about the music video, the success of the song silenced any doubts. What some feared would damage Nichols’ career instead became one of the defining hits that helped shape it.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)