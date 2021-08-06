Thomas Rhett Delivers New Backroads Romp “Redneck Be Like”

On Friday (Aug. 6), Thomas Rhett put out a surprise new single, “Redneck Be Like.” Complete with a poppy hook, a beefy riff, and classic, tasteful country fills from twangy teles and sultry fiddles alike, the tune is a primed-for-summer backroad romp.

“This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose,” Rhett said in a press statement. “We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”

With over 17 multi-Platinum and Gold hits and over 10 billion streams to date, the single comes as Rhett is enjoying being at the summit of the country music mountain. It also arrives as he’s hitting the road for the cross-country Center Point Road Tour alongside Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett.

Watch the lyric video for Thomas Rhett’s new single “Redneck Be Like” and check out his upcoming tour dates below:

2021 THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR DATES

8/13/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

8/14/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

8/20/2021- Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2021- Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

8/22/2021 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

8/26/2021- Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/27/2021- Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

8/28/2021- Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/29/2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

9/3/2021- West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/4/2021- Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/16/2021- Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*+

9/17/2021- Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* +

9/18/2021- Boston, MA – Xfinity Center+

9/23/2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

9/24/2021- Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

9/25/2021- Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/1/2021- Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

10/2/2021- St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

10/3/2021- Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/7/2021 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/8/2021- Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

10/9/2021- Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*



* Indicates rescheduled tour date

^ Indicates Openers Rhett Akins and Gabby Barrett

+ Indicates Openers Cole Swindell and Conner Smith