Tim McGraw Adds Standing Room Only Tour Dates

Tim McGraw is extending his Standing Room Only Tour. McGraw will spend the first half of 2024 traveling across North America with opening act Carly Pearce in support of his new album, Standing Room Only, which was released in August 2023.

Two months after announcing the tour, McGraw is sharing 11 more dates. The new dates take place all across North America beginning on March 22 in St. Louis, Missouri, and traveling all the way out to California where the tour concludes on June 29 in Sacramento. Along the way, McGraw will make stops in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center, Boston, Massachusetts, at the TD Garden, and a two-show engagement in Canada on May 2 and 3 in Montreal and Ottawa, respectively. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday (September 29) at 10 a.m. local time.

“You asked for it… so we added more shows from coast to coast!” McGraw shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest @carlypearce.” “I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw previously stated in a press release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.” The tour kicks off on March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The title track and lead single off Standing Room Only is currently in the Top 10 on country radio. McGraw started recording the album in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We all make mistakes and we’re going to make mistakes and we’re going to do bad stuff, and all you can do is try to get up the next day and be the best you can be that day, and know you’re going to screw up again later down the road, and you got to figure out how to put that behind you,” he explained to Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1. “And I’m lucky because music is cathartic and for me, it’s my therapy. So, to be able to go in the studio and have these great songs and sort of work out your emotional baggage through these songs is a blessing.”

March 22, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 23, 2024 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

April 11, 2024 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 27, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 2, 2024– Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 3, 2024 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 4, 2024 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 10, 2024 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 14, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 28, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

June 29, 2024 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

