Tim McGraw Reveals 2022 U.S. Tour

Tim McGraw has revealed a 2022 U.S. tour kicking off on April 29 in Rogers, Arkansas, and concluding on June 4 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Joining McGraw on tour is Russell Dickerson, along with Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis as opening acts. In early 2021, Kay covered McGraw’s “Don’t Take The Girl,” which went viral after he applauded her rendition on socials. McGraw also showed his support for rising country singer Davis, joining him for a virtual duet of his “Something Like That.”

In addition to the McGraw Tour 2022, the singer will play the Boots in the Park music festival in Norca, California on March 12, 2022, with additional performances at the Winstock Country Music Festival, NEBRASKAland DAYS, Country Jam, Big Valley Jamboree, and more.

McGraw is currently starring as James Dutton, alongside wife Faith Hill and Sam Elliott in the Paramount Plus television series 1883. The prequel to the hit series Yellowstone, 1883, written by Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family as they try to make a better life in the West.

Tim McGraw 2022 Festival Appearances

Feb 19 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo

March 6 – Arlington, TX – The American Rodeo

March 12 – Norca, CA – Boots in the Park

April 7 – Augusta, GA – XPR Augusta

June 18 – Winsted, MN – Winstock Country Music Festival

June 24 – North Platte, NE – NEBRASKAland DAYS

June 25 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam

July 31 – Camrose, Canada – Big Valley Jamboree

Photo by Robby Klein / Big Machine Label Group