Toby Keith Channels Willy Wonka, Spreads Hidden Autographed Vinyls Across Las Vegas

Toby Keith is channeling his inner Willy Wonka. To promote his three-day concert in Las Vegas, the “Should Have Been a Cowboy” singer and his team chose to hide four autographed vinyl albums across Las Vegas.

Videos by American Songwriter

These were freebies for fans of the singer to find and grab. Rather than leave it up to chance, the singer used his social media platform to leave hints for his followers. The first vinyl was located at the famed Las Vegas bar—Losers at the Park. The second was at a Hello Kitty Cafe at the Park. For the third, Keith went big hiding the vinyl at Dolby Live.

The final hidden album’s location made a lot of sense. Keith hid the album at MGM, which is where he was performing his concerts. Overall, this was a fun way to ramp up hype for his show, and it certainly fits in Keith’s wheelhouse. The singer has been known for his humor. We’ll raise a solo cup to that.

The Las Vegas concerts mark Keith getting back to work amid health woes. The singer has been battling stomach cancer. In a YouTube video, Keith opened up about his reasoning to get back on stage.

There are 4 autographed vinyl hidden around Vegas…head to Toby’s Instagram stories for clues! — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) December 11, 2023

[Toby Keith Tickets are Available Now Via StubHub]

Toby Keith Returns to the Stage

“Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing — been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement,” Keith said. “I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas.”

Keith decided to get up and live his life to the fullest. The artist referenced his single “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” which was inspired by Clint Eastwood.

“I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been, or get up and go outside and don’t let the old man in,” Keith said. “It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again. First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life.”

Keith hasn’t been on tour since 2021. The singer has battled both cancer as well as Covid-19.

“Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit,” Keith continued. “I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together.”

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]