The University of Oklahoma Set to Award Toby Keith With Honorary Degree

For Toby Keith, country music was more than a career – it was a way of life. Throughout his time on the stage, the country legend shared not only his talents but his opinions. And it seemed that his authenticity caused countless fans to love him as he sold over 40 million albums worldwide. He even received the National Medal of Arts for his contributions to music. Sadly, on February 5, 2024, Keith passed away after battling stomach cancer for several years. While fans and celebrities mourned the passing of Keith, it appears that the University of Oklahoma will honor the singer with an honorary degree.

Besides growing up in Clinton, Oklahoma, Keith loved the University of Oklahoma and their sports program. Outside of sports, the country singer was also a loyal donor to the school. Sharing the news on his Twitter, a representative for Keith wrote, “Toby will be awarded an honorary degree at @uofoklahoma’s Commencement ceremony next month. Toby was an avid OU sports fan and longtime donor.”

Toby will be awarded an honorary degree at @uofoklahoma's Commencement ceremony next month. Toby was an avid OU sports fan and longtime donor. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/QaBhHR9pmf — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 24, 2024

Gaining over 56,000 likes, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. released a statement about Keith receiving such an honor alongside other figures like Tom E. Love, David Proctor, and Barbara Ann Posey Jones. “Through their exceptional talents, transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to serving others, each of this year’s Honorary Degree recipients has left an indelible mark on the world. Their profound dedication has touched countless lives, and we take great pride in conferring the university’s highest honor upon them.”

Honoring Keith didn’t just stop with an honorary degree as the singer was a massive fan of football. Wanting his legacy to continue, the school decided to paint his name on the 20-yard line.

Honoring an Oklahoma legend. We love you and miss you every day, TK. pic.twitter.com/B7TDRMWbaM — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 19, 2024

Thrilled to see the school remember Keith, fans flooded the comments with love. “That is so nice. I hope to make a trip to Oklahoma soon and I hope to see that. And Hollywood Corners.” Another person added, “I love this, and Toby loved you! How awesome that you honored him this way. I bet he seen it from Heaven and smiled! Thank you!”

