Toby Keith Refuses to Let Cancer “Define” Him, Opens Up About His Roller Coaster Battle

Back in June 2022, Toby Keith shocked country music when he announced he was canceling a string of concerts to focus on his health. Sadly, the country singer revealed his struggle with stomach cancer. Although Keith knew about the cancer all the way back in October 2021, the singer remained silent in his fight against the disease until canceling the shows. Now, after undergoing numerous rounds of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery, Keith recently discussed the “rollercoaster” surrounding his treatment and his faith.

Speaking with News 9’s Robin Marsh, Keith promised to not let cancer “define” what his future might look like. He explained how in the end, “It ain’t up to us.” “Cancer’s a roller coaster, so it’s like you just sit here and wait on it to go away. It may not ever go away, and if it goes in remission, it will still be in the back of your mind. You’re still going to have to do scans and stuff.”

While he wasn’t shy about the dark moments during his treatment, Keith noted how those moments brought him closer to his faith. “You have to have your faith. Thank God that I got it. You take it for granted on days that things are good and you lean on it when days are bad and it’s taught me to lean on a little more every day.”

Toby Keith Surrounded By Family And Country Music

Diving into how his faith changed his outlook on his fight with cancer, Keith traveled back to 2021. “I was diagnosed in October of 21 and I was going through all the chemo and the first time I’d been through chemo and radiation surgery and I just got to a point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it and I was in a good spot either way. People without faith don’t have that.”

Besides Keith finding comfort in his faith, the country legend found himself surrounded by a support system that consisted of his wife, Tricia, and his children. Not to mention, the singer gained massive support from other country stars who have shared the stage with the icon in the past. With the singer surrounded by both love and support, he continued to fight while he performed a three-night residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

