Beyoncé Goes Experimental with New Track “My House”

Leave it to Beyoncé to use her new film Renaissance to push out new music. Fans got a treat when the credits to Beyoncé’s latest documentary rolled. The artist premiered her new track “My House” as part of the film.

The track may be Beyoncé at her most experimental, blending various styles, as well as vocal arrangements. It features the artist rapping combined with longer angelic vocals. It’s an upbeat song that’s a throwback to hip-hop songs from the 1990s with something more funky and electronic.

Throughout the song, Beyoncé repeats, “Ooh, who they came to see? Me, Who rep like me? Don’t make me get up out my seat, Uh, oh, Uh, oh.” It’s a song that’s about self-empowerment and improvement and a desire to make a positive impact. It’s also a diss track to anybody who doubted Beyoncé and her career over the years.

As Beyoncé tells them, they can “get the f— up out my house.” The tune fits very much in line with Beyoncé’s message for the film. Taking to Instagram, the artist explained her intentions behind the documentary and album.

Beyoncé saw the Renaissance album as a chance to release some of the shackles she felt placed on her during her career. The album allowed the artist to get a bit more experimental, which definitely shows in her latest track.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

That being said, it’s not the first time that Beyoncé has combined various musical elements together. “Formation” also saw the artist experimenting with style in 2016. The cover for the song certainly sets a mood. It features Beyoncé dressed like a futuristic robot posing for the camera. There’s plenty of chrome in a science fiction-inspired twist.

[Photo by: Ian Gavan/Getty Images]