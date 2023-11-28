Tom Nitti’s Unexpected Exit from ‘The Voice’ Has Social Media “Devastated”

Fans of The Voice are used to their favorites going home during the competition, but it’s always devastating when real-life circumstances interfere with the competition. Unfortunately, fans got a shock tuning into Monday’s Playoffs round. Tom Nitti unexpectedly had to leave the competition and wasn’t around to perform.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nitti’s coach Reba McEntire made the announcement during the episode. “I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight,” she said. No other information was revealed by McEntire, but it appears that Nitti won’t be returning to the competition.

It marks a sad end for the competitor’s time on the show. Fans of Nitti hoping that he would go all the way and win the competition took to social media to share their disappointment. One person wrote, “I’m actually devastated to learn that Tom Nitti had to leave the Voice for personal reasons. He was one of my absolute favorites. But I sympathize for whatever must be going on in his life.”

@NBCTheVoice I’m actually devastated to learn that Tom Nitti had to leave the Voice for personal reasons. He was one of my absolute favorites. But I sympathize for whatever must be going on in his life 🙏🏼 — Brigette Febles (@brigaminja) November 28, 2023

Meanwhile, another commented, “Every season on #TheVoice someone has to leave early and takes a spot from someone else.”

Every season on #TheVoice someone has to leave early and takes a spot from someone else — Stephanie (@stephaliwrites) November 28, 2023

Yet another person was unable to process the news, writing, “What do you mean Tom had to leave?”

What do you mean Tom had to leave? 😭 #TheVoice — Hollie (@toughtotiedown) November 28, 2023

Nitti is a 31-year-old native from New York, who impressed McEntire with his country vocals. He performed a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” during his audition, winning over McEntire who was the only one to turn her chair.

Both a husband and father, Nitti is also a veteran of the U.S. Army as well. Nitti was injured while in the military, experiencing a traumatic brain injury while serving his country. “I don’t remember too much what happened but I was awarded the Purple Heart,” Nitti said of his service.

In 2019, Nitti pivoted from working as a police officer to music. During his time on the show, he would go on to win his Battle Round and was saved from elimination during the Knockout Round by McEntire.

McEntire’s team now just consists of Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar and Noah Spencer as well as McEntire’s super save. Nitti may have left the competition, but the show goes on with other hopefuls looking to claim the ultimate prize.

(Featured Image via @TomNittiMusic on Instagram)