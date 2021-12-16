Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Recent Grammy Award nominee and standout blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram announced a number of tour dates for 2022 to support his latest album, 662. The dates begin in March and run through part of May.

Kingfish also amended some upcoming European dates, pushing them to later in the calendar year.

“Unfortunately, my Jan/Feb ‘22 European tour dates are being rescheduled for later in ‘22,” the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter. “Excited to bring the “662” overseas. Look forward to seeing y’all in Europe.”

Announced additional US dates for my Spring ‘22 tour. Check info & dates here: https://t.co/UgiUG7tfgM



Unfortunately, my Jan/Feb ‘22 European tour dates are being rescheduled for later in ‘22. Excited to bring the “662” overseas. Look forward to seeing y’all in Europe. 🤟🏾🎸✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/yQdyWoFDg6 — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (@callmekingfish) December 14, 2021

On some of his North American dates, Kingfish will be playing in support of famed blues guitarist, Buddy Guy.

“I’m very excited to continue my ‘662 Juke Joint Live’ tour and to partner with Outback Presents to reach current and new fans in larger, more iconic music venues across the country,” Kingfish said in a statement. “Just like a Mississippi juke joint, these shows will be high-energy, jumping, and lots of fun.”

Upon its release in July 2021, 662 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, and it’s remained on the chart since. Check out the song, “She Calls Me Kingish,” from the new record below.

Tickets are on sale now, click HERE for more info.

662: Juke Joint Live – 2022 U.S Tour dates include:

03/02 Broward Center – Parker Playhouse Fort Lauderdale, FL

03/03 Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

03/04 Hard Rock Live Orlando , FL

03/05 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL

03/08 DPAC Durham, NC

03/09 Knight Theatre Charlotte, NC

03/11 Symphony Hall at Woodruff Art Center Atlanta, GA

03/12 Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL

03/13 Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL

03/18 Carnegie Library Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA

03/19 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH

03/20 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

03/23 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

03/24 Pabst Theatre Milwaukee, WI

03/25 The Factory at the District St. Louis, MO

03/26 Clowes Memorial Hall Indianapolis, IN

03/27 The Vic Chicago, IL

03/30 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA

03/31 Apollo Theater New York, NY

04/01 Kimmel Center – Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA

04/02 Capital One Hall Washington, DC*

04/28 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA

04/29 Cullen Performance Hall Houston, TX

04/30 ACL Live at the Moody Theater Austin, TX

05/03 Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK

05/04 The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK

05/05 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

05/09 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

05/10 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR

05/13 The Ace Theatre Los Angeles, CA

05/16 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

05/17 Orpheum Theatre Phoenix, AZ

05/19 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

05/21 The Cotillion Wichita , KS

05/22 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO

*Supporting Buddy Guy

Feature photo by Justin Hardiman/Alligator Records