Top 5 Jelly Roll Videos

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, has established himself in the music industry by blending elements of country rap, rock, and hip-hop into a genre-defying musical cocktail. But it’s not just his vocal prowess and lyrical dexterity that command attention; Jelly Roll’s music videos offer a compelling visual counterpart to his storytelling.

Each video from Jelly Roll serves as a window into the artist’s complex internal world, often shedding light on topics ranging from addiction and family dynamics to redemption and the human condition. These aren’t just videos; they’re emotional narratives that enhance our understanding of his music, adding layers of interpretation and context that only intense visuals can provide.

Let’s dive into the top five Jelly Roll videos that are must-watches for both hardcore fans and newcomers alike. These visuals aren’t just eye-catching; they’re eye-opening, presenting the artist’s vision in a way that’s as hard-hitting as it is unforgettable.

1. “Need a Favor” (2023)

Emotionally charged and deeply introspective, the video for “Need a Favor” deals with themes of regret, isolation, and, most apparently, desperation. Taking place in a hospital in which a loved one is ill, Jelly Roll provides plenty of touching visual proof that when he’s at his lowest, he calls on a higher power.

2. “Save Me” (2020)

One of Jelly Roll’s most riveting videos, “Save Me,” is a stripped-down, one-take visual that stands in stark contrast to the artist’s more polished, cinematic works. Filmed in a single location, the video was released amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly went viral. It has now amassed over 30 million views on YouTube.

3. “Son of a Sinner” (2021)

An introspective track that grapples with identity and family woes, “Son of a Sinner” is rendered even more potent through its accompanying video. The visuals add depth to the song’s confessional lyrics, offering glimpses of Jelly Roll’s childhood and life experiences. The video remains one of his most discussed pieces, sparking conversations about the complexities of family and upbringing.

4. “Creature” featuring Tech N9ne & Krizz Kaliko (2020)

Featuring rap legends Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko, “Creature” is a visual spectacle that explores the darker facets of Jelly Roll’s mind. With its striking imagery, the video serves as a mirror reflecting the internal struggles and emotional turmoils depicted in the lyrics. Notably, the video has been praised for its high production values and has racked up millions of views since its release.

5. “Demons” with Lil Wyte (2017)

Based primarily in a cemetery, the video for “Demons” with Lil Wyte offers plenty of the raw, gritty visuals that were a sign of things to come. This video helped put Jelly Roll on the map, gaining him a dedicated following among fans of Southern hip-hop and rap. More importantly, the song served as the voice for many fans struggling with addiction.

Final Thoughts

Jelly Roll’s music videos are more than just promotional tools; they’re cinematic experiences that enrich the listener’s understanding of his songs. From the raw emotionality of “Save Me” to the complex narratives of “Son of a Sinner” and “Creature,” each video complements the complex lyrical themes Jelly Roll tackles. These videos make it abundantly clear that Jelly Roll is not just a musician but an effective visual storyteller, able to convey his messages in a manner that resonates deeply with a wide range of audiences.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images