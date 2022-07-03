Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Says Blink-182 Drummer is in “Great Hands”

With Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker recently rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles to be treated for pancreatitis, which may have stemmed from a recent colonoscopy, many are coming out to show their support.

Most recently, Baker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has shared positive words.

“I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney,” said Moakler, who has two children with the artist, Alabama, and Landon.

Barker was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on June 28.

Moakler also thanked those who had reached out to her about Barker’s status.

She added, “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

Moakler and Barker married in 2004 and divorced four years later in 2008.

The ailing Barker, who is 46, had been first diagnosed with an inflamed pancreas after a recent colonoscopy. That procedure reportedly left with him severe stomach pain. And his daughter Alabama posted a photo of herself next to her father in his hospital bed on Wednesday night (June 29).

Speaking about her ex, Moakler said he’s beat the odds before.

“I know with his support system he will do it again,” she said. “I will always be there for him and my children.”

Barker survived a plane crash in 2008, which left four others dead and the drummer with third-degree burns on more than 65% of his body. Since then, Barker has refused to fly and opted to travel by boat. In 2018, he was hospitalized with blood clots in his arm.

Barker is currently recovering and many are continuing to monitor his situation.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM