Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift, Makes Multiple Donations to Children Injured During Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Continuing to prove their dominance over the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs solidified their legacy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. With fans excited about their victory, the last few days have been full of celebration. Tight End Travis Kelce celebrated his win alongside Taylor Swift as they danced the night away. But sadly, during the Kanas City celebration parade, two individuals opened fire on the crowd. With one person dead and 22 injured, Travis and several other players stepped up to support those recovering.

Videos by American Songwriter

With the suspects in custody, thanks to the heroics of fans and law enforcement, the city now looks to heal from the senseless act of hate. Among those injured were two sisters, Madison and Melia Reyes. Setting up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and their ongoing recovery, the sister received not one but two $50,000 donations from Travis’ Eighty-Seven Running Foundation.

According to the GoFundMe page, which raised $175,000 so far, “The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured. We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover. This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery, any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds.” In a most recent update, the family explained how the girls are doing well.

Travis Kelce Not The Only One Donating

Besides Travis making a sizable donation to the sisters, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, decided to stop by and visit the girls in the hospital. Although recovering, pictures showed the girls all smiles as they met the famous quarterback.

#KCSTRONG Below are photos of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes – after visiting with two of the shooting victims. An 8&10 year-old shot while celebrating their hometown team.



The family tells us both are ok but have a long road to recovery. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/n83iROmFsE — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) February 16, 2024

While those injured are starting their journey to recovery, Lisa Lopez, a local DJ for KKFI, passed away due to her injuries. With a GoFundMe created by her family, they also received a donation of $100,000 not from Travis, but from his girlfriend and icon Taylor Swift.

[RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Has to Rescue Travis Kelce from Drunken Garth Brooks Rendition at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade]

As law enforcement continues its investigation into the shooting, the Chief fanbase is proving that love will always beat hate. Even head coach Andy Reid is helping comfort those affected by the parade shooting.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Xbox)