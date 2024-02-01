Travis Kelce Divulges Reason He Won’t Join Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

Just last year, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl. And now, once again, the Chiefs look to win yet another Super Bowl after they recently won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Besides Patrick Mahomes throwing for almost 250 yards, all eyes were on Travis Kelce as he embraced Taylor Swift after their victory. While fans speculate on if Swift will have enough time to make it to the Super Bowl, it appears that Kelce will skip the upcoming Grammy Awards.

When it comes to the music industry, the Grammy Awards are much like the Super Bowl to NFL players. While there isn’t as much violence, singers work their entire careers in hopes of snagging a Grammy. It just so happens that Swift is nominated for numerous Grammy Awards like Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and even Song of the Year. With Swift looking to expand her accolades, it seems that Kelce won’t be in attendance to support his love.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Kelce discussed his ongoing relationship with the megastar and how he sadly had to skip the Grammy Awards. And the reasoning – “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but I think I got practice on Sunday.” The tight end added, “Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week.”

Travis Kelce Defines Taylor Swift’s Love As A “Beautiful Thing”

With the Super Bowl taking place on February 11 and the Grammys airing on February 4, there is only a single week that separates the two major events.

Although not able to attend the celebration, Kelce didn’t deny how much love he has for Swift. Again, speaking with McAfee, the NFL star explained their love taking center stage. “It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it? Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.”

