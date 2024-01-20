Justin Timberlake to Return to ‘Saturday Night Live’; Debuts New Song After 6-Year Hiatus

While once a cast member of Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, Justin Timberlake would eventually become a pop culture icon thanks to his contributions to music. Although a part of the hit group *NSYNC, the singer also flourished as a solo artist with hits like “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.” Just as a solo performer, Timberlake sold a staggering 88 million albums. And that doesn’t include his massive success in Hollywood with the Trolls franchise. With the singer continuing to expand his stardom, it seems that 2024 is going to be a massive year for Timberlake as he recently revealed a new song, album, and return to Saturday Night Live.

With the first month of 2024 not even over, Timberlake is wasting no time as on Friday night (January 19), he hosted a concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, where he debuted a new song titled “Selfish.” While a concert and a new song are more than enough, Timberlake continued to reveal surprises with a teaser for his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. The trailer for the album also dropped on Friday night.

In the trailer for the new album, Timberlake is shown moving a model car in front of a gas station as actor Benicio Del Toro narrates. As Timberlake stands with his back towards the camera, he looks off in the distance at a fake desert sunset. Del Toro says during the video, “What do we have here? Ooh, that’s a nice car! Wait, it’s a model. Did that say JT? OK, that sunset is definitely not real. Oh, there’s Justin! Why won’t he turn around? What the f—k is he staring at?”

Justin Timberlake Returning to Studio 8H

For fans, the new LP can’t come soon enough as the last time Timberlake released an album was back in 2018 with Man of the Woods. Marking his return to the studio, fans praised the trailer, writing, “Pretty much screaming on the inside right now. Super excited and happy that JT is coming back.” Another added, “I’m ready to hear the new project from one of the best pop artists in history. I will always support you.”

Continuing to drop surprises for fans, Timberlake also revealed he would be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (January 25) and Saturday Night Live on January 27 as the musical guest for the night. Having performed and hosted SNL numerous times, Timberlake’s return will be alongside actress Dakota Johnson, who is hosting.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and can also be streamed on Peacock.

