Travis Kelce’s Mom Delivers Bold Take on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Just looking over the past year, Taylor Swift took over the world with her Eras Tour, kindled an ongoing relationship with Travis Kelce, and released her newest album The Tortured Poets Department. And that doesn’t include the numerous awards she collected along the way. Seeming to have it all, Swift continues to dominate the music industry and the airwaves. With her newest album already setting records, it appears that Donna Kelce recently shared her opinion of Swift’s new album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Attending QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas, Donna discussed how she listened to Swift’s new album the morning it hit shelves. And in her opinion, the album tops anything Swift has previously put out. “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work,” Kelce said.



Even when asked what advice she would give Swift when it comes to growing older, Donna insisted, “She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

[RELATED: Teachers Fondly Recall Taylor Swift as an Elementary School Student—Always Writing Poetry, “Even When She Shouldn’t”]

Celebrating the first-ever QVC Age of Possibility summit, the event welcomed celebrities like Queen Latifah, Martha Stewart, and Naomi Watts. Praising the event, Donna explained, “This event is about the empowerment of women. A lot of women think if they just work hard and if they do everything, they will get promoted. They don’t realize they have to ask for what they want. You have to say I want that job. They could be thinking she has two kids, she is too busy, she can’t do this. It is important to ask for what you want.”

Donna Kelce Praise Taylor Swift For Her Connection With Fans

Outside of Donna and Swift cheering on Travis throughout the NFL season, the mom revealed she watched the Eras Tour film. Again, showering the singer with love, Donna said, “I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome.” Although a talented singer, Donna pointed to another gift of Swifts when it comes to her connection with fans. Praising her “presence to be able to connect with people”, she added that it was “amazing” to watch.

With Swift and Travis continuing to share their love for each other, it appears that Donna is nothing but supportive when it comes to her son and Swift.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)