Trey Songz Faces $10 Million Lawsuit for Sexual Battery and Assault

Last week, R&B star Trey Songz was hit with a lawsuit from a woman named Megan Johnson, who alleges that Songz groped her and exposed her breast at a pool party in Connecticut in 2013. Johnson is now hoping to get $10 million from Songz, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone on Friday (June 2).

This story initially came out in April 2022, when TMZ uncovered a video of the 2013 incident. Around this time, Johnson had been hoping to settle out of court with Songz for a sum of $5 million. However, with the new suit this month, it would appear that Songz and his team were not willing to abide by Johnson’s prior offer.

In the video TMZ released last year, it can clearly be seen that Songz pulled down Johnson’s bathing suit and immediately shouted “Titty in the open!” numerous times. Johnson claims that the event humiliated her and led to anxiety and self-harm.

At the time, Johnson was working for a liquor distributor as a business analyst, which is how she gained access to the same party Songz was attending at Foxwoods’ Resort Casino on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation reservation. She went up to Songz to ask the singer for a photo, which allegedly led to the moment when Songz exposed her.

When reporting on Johnson’s suit against Songz, Rolling Stone also received a statement from the former’s attorney George Vrabek, who calls out Songz’s manager Kevin Liles and Songz’s label Atlantic Records for their negligence.

“Entities such as Atlantic Records and key executives like Kevin Liles must reassess their obligations toward ensuring the safety and dignity of everyone at any event associated with their artists,” Vrabek wrote. “My client demands transparency, accountability, and a prioritization of safety over profits.”

This news is just the latest in a recent collapse for Songz publicly, who now has a well-documented history of sexual misconduct. In early January, he was accused of rape by social media influencer and former women’s basketball player Dylan Gonzalez. Then in February of this year, Songz and Liles were sued for $25 million by a Jane Doe for a rape accusation stemming from Songz’s actions at a party in 2016.

