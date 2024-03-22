The Who’s Pete Townshend, ‘Tommy’ Musical Cast to Appear on ‘The Tonight Show’

The Who’s Pete Townshend is heading to New York City this week to promote the Broadway revival of the musical based on his band’s classic 1969 rock opera, Tommy. While in the Big Apple, Townshend is scheduled to appear on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 26.

In addition to an interview with Townshend, the Tonight Show episode also will feature a performance by the cast of The Who’s Tommy musical. The Broadway revival of the show, which began previews March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre, will officially open on Thursday, March 28.

In a promo video for The Who’s Tommy posted recently on the musical’s official social media pages, Townshend is featured with the show’s star, Ali Louis Bourzgui, who portrays the fictional deaf, dumb, and blind Tommy Walker.

“You’re the vanguard for hopefully bringing [Tommy] to an entire new audience,” Townshend says to Bourzgui in the clip. “So I’m really happy to have you in the show.” To which Bourzgui responds, “It’s an honor.”

Tickets for The Who’s Tommy are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

About the Tommy Musical’s Original Broadway Production

The Who’s Tommy originally ran on Broadway from 1993 to 1995. The original show won five Tony Awards, including a best original score honor that went to Townshend.

About the Royal Albert Hall Concert Saluting Roger Daltrey

Townshend’s promotional commitments for the musical meant that he won’t be able to take part in the star-studded concert saluting his Who bandmate Roger Daltrey scheduled for this Sunday, March 24, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The show, dubbed Ovation, will close out the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Concert series, which Daltrey has helped organize since its inception in 2000.

As previously reported, the concert will celebrate the charity series’ 24-year history, while paying tribute to Daltrey, who is stepping away from his duties as the event’s main organizer after this year. The show will feature performances by Daltrey, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and his side group Saving Grace, ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller, and Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones.

In a statement posted on The Who’s social media pages, Townshend explained why he wouldn’t be able to participate in the concert.

“I will be in New York doing TV shows to support the opening of The Who’s TOMMY on Broadway which happens on March 28th,” he wrote. “There is also a special event on March 27th, the night before opening.”

About Tommy

Tommy tells the surreal story of a boy who becomes deaf, dumb and blind after witnessing a traumatic event. As he grows up, he becomes a champion pinball player and then a spiritual leader. The album and show feature such classic Who songs as “Pinball Wizard,” “I’m Free,” “Acid Queen,” and “See Me, Feel Me.”

