Veteran Canadian Singer Rick Hughes Reunites Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980s Touring Band for Blistering Cover of The Who’s “The Real Me”

Rick Hughes, lead singer of the veteran Canadian heavy metal band Sword, will release a new solo album titled Redemption on October. Hughes has debuted a cover of The Who’s hard-rocking 1973 gem “The Real Me” as the album’s lead single.

What makes this track special is that it features a reunion of an early-1980s lineup of Ozzy Osbourne’s touring band. Joining Rick are guitarist Brad Gillis, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and drummer Tommy Aldridge. The three musicians backed the Metal Madman on his 1982 live album, Speak of the Devil, which features a set of Black Sabbath tunes.

Redemption can be pre-ordered now at DekoEntertainment.com, and is available on CD, as a yellow-vinyl LP, and via digital formats. Limited-edition bundles can be purchased featuring the yellow-vinyl LP, a T-shirt, and a 7-inch vinyl single autographed by Hughes, Gillis, Sarzo, and Aldridge.

Hughes’ rendition of “The Real Me” is available for streaming now. A companion music video has debuted at his official YouTube channel. The clip was shot at the state-of-the-art at the state-of-the-art Castle Studios in Los Angeles. The video appears to have used some special effects to make it look like Rick and company are performing on the rooftop of a building in a futuristic city.

“‘The Real Me’ stands as a cornerstone of my album Redemption,” Hughes said in a statement. “As a lifelong fan of The Who, I wanted to pay tribute to the golden age of 70s rock. To capture that spirit, I brought together a true supergroup … a unique moment where legends unite to breathe new life into a classic.”

“The Real Me” originally appeared on The Who’s beloved 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia.

More About the Redemption Album and Rick Hughes

The Redemption LP features 10 tracks, while the CD includes a bonus 11th tune. The album was produced by John Webster, who has worked with an impressive list of artists. His credits include playing keyboards on recordings by Aerosmith, The Cult, Alice Cooper, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Rush, the Scorpions, and many others.

Gillis plays guitar and co-wrote two other tracks on Redemption, while The Doors’ Robby Krieger also is featured on one song.

Hughes co-founded Sword in 1981 in the Montreal area. The band initially was active until 1995, and released two studio albums during that period—Metalized (1986) and Sweet Dreams (1988). Sword reunited in 2011 and released a third album, III, in 2022.

Rick also formed the short-lived Canadian glam-metal band Saints & Sinners in 1991. The group released a self-titled album in 1993.

More About Aldridge’s, Sarzo’s, and Gillis’ Stints with Ozzy

Aldridge and Sarzo joined Osbourne’s touring band in 1981, after Ozzy had recorded his second solo album, Diary of a Madman. Following the tragic death of Randy Rhoads in a plane crash, Gillis was hired to play guitar in Osbourne’s band in April 1982.

Speak of the Devil was recorded in September 1982 at the New York City club The Ritz. Later that same month, Sarzo and Gillis left Osbourne’s touring band. Rudy rejoined his former group Quiet Riot while Gillis put his full attention into his band Night Ranger.

Aldridge played with Ozzy’s touring band on and off until 1985. He joined Whitesnake in 1987 and continues to be a member of that group.

Redemption Track List:

“Dead End Road” “Croire en l’Homme” “The Real Me” “Carry the Torch” “Will of the Gun” “Shake My Soul” “Someday” “Dans la Peau” “In a Perfect World” “Ça Va Brasser” Dans La Peau (French version)*

(Photo by Dominic Gouin)