Video Surfaces of Ken Jeong Leaving ‘The Masked Singer’ After Rudi Giuliani’s Appearance

Earlier this year, comedian Ken Jeong made headlines upon leaving The Masked Singer stage after former aide to former President Trump, Rudi Giuliani, appeared during a taping of the show.

At the time, there was no video of that moment. Now there is.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “Rudy Giuliani sings ‘Bad to the Bone’ on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, ‘I’m done.'”

Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, "I'm done." pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4m — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 21, 2022

Months ago, the news broke that in a taping of the season seven premiere episode of Fox’s popular primetime singing competition television show, The Masked Singer, judges Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the set when it was revealed one of the contestants was former New York City Mayor-turned Donald Trump aide, Giuliani.

The Masked Singer, which is well known for its shocking unveiling and singer surprises, has risen in popularity since its inception in 2019. The most recent winner of the show was Jewel, who was disguised as Queen of Hearts. After revealing her identity on The Masked Singer last season, Jewel received her trophy as a surprise on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In 2020, the show was home to another politician—Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who was revealed to be the singer under the mask of “The Bear.”

According to the outlet, the theme of the new season seven is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.” Whether Giuliani qualifies as good, bad, or cuddly is likely dependent upon how you vote.

The former mayor (Giuliani) has faced accusations of being asked to remove voting machines by former President Trump, and Giuliani is also looking at a new lawsuit for potentially violating the Klu Klux Klan act. Giuliani is also facing criticism for his baseless claims about election fraud in the 2020 Presidential election in which Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

Jeong and Thicke eventually returned to the show’s proceedings while fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images