Village People Founding Member Victor Willis Dead at 74

One of the founders of the Village People, Victor Willis helped the disco group gain fame thanks to “Macho Man,” “Go West,” and “In the Navy.” Although having more than a few hits, nothing compared to “Y.M.C.A.” The group’s biggest hit, in 2020, the Library of Congress decided to add the song to the National Recording Registry. While the singer’s time with the band didn’t come without controversy, Willis continued to perform with the Village People. Sadly, the singer recently passed away at 74.

Sharing the heartbreaking news with fans, the Village People posted a picture of Willis on their Facebook page. The caption read, “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.”

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Victor Willis Passes Away Day Before His Birthday

With the band requesting privacy while they navigate the loss of not just a singer but a friend, no cause of death was revealed. Willis’ wife, Karen, also announced his passing on Facebook. “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS. Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness. The family request privacy at this time of great loss.”

While 74 years old, Willis never stopped performing. On May 24, he shared the exciting news that the band had just completed the European leg of their tour. Thrilled over the performance, he admitted, “Just completed the first leg of our European tour and decided to hop a flight to New Delhi, India to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary celebration there. This marks the first time Village People has ever performed in India.”

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Singing “Y.M.C.A.” one last time, Willis passed away just one day before his birthday on July 1. As news of his passing spread, fans flooded social media with tributes and memories of the singer. “What a talented and skilled man that gave joy to millions all over the world. Victor wrote many hits that over the years turned into anthems. RIEP and Vale Victor Willis. You will be missed. “ Another person added, “What sad news to hear. Thank you for 50 years of love, fun and endless celebration music. Prayers for his family.”

From “Macho Man” to “In the Navy,” Willis helped create some of the most recognizable songs in music history. And thanks to his talent, he will forever be remembered.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)