Keith Urban Delivers Surprise Post Malone Cover During Barefoot Country Music Fest

Taking over Wildwood, New Jersey, country music fans flooded the beach to take part in the Barefoot Country Music Festival. With names like Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban slated to perform, the festival welcomed over 35,000 people to the beach. Held on the beach since the summer of 2021, the festival continues to grow with each year. As more and more country stars take the stage, Barefoot Country Music Festival is becoming a mecca for all things country. And wanting to entertain the thousands in attendance, Urban decided to cover not just his hit songs but one from Post Malone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having teased fans about his entrance into country music, Post Malone gifted fans a taste of what was to come when he collaborated with Morgan Wallen on the hit song “I Had Some Help.” Dominating country music and the charts, the song comes featured on his debut country music album, F-1 Trillion, releasing in August. With the song gaining praise, it appears that Urban decided to throw it into the mix when he covered the song during the Barefoot Country Music Festival. Thankfully, one fan caught a snippet of the performance.

Keith Urban covered a bit of @MorganWallen + @PostMalone and it was awesome. pic.twitter.com/3B7ULDepm3 — Rob Banks (@RobBanks_WYRK) June 23, 2024

[RELATED: Keith Urban Takes ‘The Voice’ Stage To Deliver Incredible “Messed up as Me” Performance: “That Set Is Crazy”]

Keith Urban Praises Wife, Nicole Kidman, For Staying With Him

Besides winning numerous awards and selling millions of albums, Urban also married Nicole Kidman back in 2006. With the couple still sharing their love for each other, the country star recently explained how their marriage almost fell apart due to his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Speaking at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute back in April, Urban recalled, “We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens.” He continued, “Four months into a marriage, and I’m in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us.”

While newlyweds, Kidman stood beside Urban, helping him navigate the road to recovery. “Nic pushed through every negative voice – I’m sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I’ve ever met.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)