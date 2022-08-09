Amy Grant is on the Road to Recovery

Amy Grant is bouncing back.

On July 27, Grant was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a bike accident in Nashville, Tennessee. As a result of her accident, the August dates of her North American tour were postponed until April and June of 2023.

Now, though, Grant fans have received some good news about the singer/songwriter. A representative for Grant issued a statement about her recovery: “She is making progress every day,” the representative said in a statement on August 7.

“As Vince [Gill, Grant’s husband] has announced during his concerts at the Ryman, she has a concussion and has needed a lot a lot of downtime and peace and quiet to recover,” the representative continued. “When she hit the pothole she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard and was knocked out for about 10 [minutes] before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. Every day she gets stronger and more alert/energetic.”

With more good news each day, fans of the gospel singer are breathing a sigh of relief.

Additionally, Gill made a special shoutout to his wife during his Ryman Auditorium residency that occurred August 4-7. Joined by his daughter Corrina Grant Gill on stage, the duo sang “When My Amy Prays” in honor of Grant. “We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy,” Gill told the audience. “We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinkin’ a lot about her, and I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her.”

Corrina, for her part, changed the chorus lyrics to when my mama prays as she performed alongside her father. Watch the video of that performance HERE.

Photo: Cameron Powell / Kennedy Center