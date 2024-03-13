Bunnie Xo Wears Tin Foil Hat as She Responds to Illuminati Theories About Jelly Roll

Just over the last two years, Jelly Roll watched as his stardom took over country music. Releasing his seventh studio album, Whitsitt Chapel, back in 2023, the singer received numerous awards like New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. That same year, he walked about with three more awards at the CMT Music Awards. Continuing to dominate country music, it appears with fame also comes a great deal of rumors. And while most usually surround love affairs or new music, Jelly Roll recently found himself at the center of the Illuminati. Thankfully, his wife, Bunnie Xo, was nearby to set the record straight.

For conspiracy theorists, there is no greater group of people than those who make up the Illuminati. Over the years, the supposed secret organization has been at the forefront of some of the most historic moments in the world. With some claiming that members of the Illuminati hold key political positions to contain their power, one suggested that Jelly Roll was a member and that his wife, Bunnie Xo, was his handler.

Staying active on social media, Bunnie Xo stumbled upon the video accusing her husband of being a member of the Illuminati. Wanting to set the record straight, she uploaded her own video, detailing how there was no way she could handle Jelly Roll. Detailing how nobody could “handle” her husband, including her, Bunnie Xo added that they don’t have nearly enough money to join the ranks of the world’s most elite.

Bunnie Xo Showcases Her Craft-Making Skills While Defending Jelly Roll

Understanding that the internet thrives off rumors, Bunnie Xo found the theory to be hilarious. And wanting to help out, she thought it was best to fashion a tin foil hat throughout her response video. She ended her video, by advising all her followers and even the conspiracy theorists out there to have a “Great Day.”

With the video gaining over 1,500 comments, fans shared their thoughts on the theory, writing, “This video popped up before this video and it genuinely upset me, so glad you are addressing this! Much love to you and Jelly!” Another person added, “I love the way you’re casually making you’re tin foil crown as you’re talking.”

