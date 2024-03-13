Chicago’s ARC Music Festival 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

ARC Music Festival has been a big deal for house and electronic music fans across the country for a few years now, and the movers and shakers behind it have finally released the lineup for the 2024 event.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dozens of artists will be performing at the festival, including both legends and newcomers alike. Kaskade, Disclosure, Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, Carl Cox and Green Velvet, Sven Väth, Armand van Helden, Skepta, and Dom Dolla are just a few big and rising names that will perform throughout the event.

ARC Music Festival 2024 will kick off on Friday, August 30 in Chicago, IL at Union Park. The fest will last three days and come to an end on Sunday, September 1.

Passes to ARC Music Festival 2024 will be available for general sale on March 15 at 12:00 pm CT. You can get your hands on tickets through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Fans can also send a text message to 833-343-0575 with the phrase “ARC” to get early access an hour before tickets go live.

If your chosen festival date sells out, try and see what’s available over at Stubhub. This is our top pick for third-party ticketing platforms, especially for festivals, since you might get lucky and find tickets available after a date has sold out. Plus, Stubhub purchases are protected from scams and fraudulent tickets by the FanProtect Program. It’s a win-win!

Keep your thumb on the pulse of this one. ARC Music Festival will sell out fast once tickets go on sale, so get yours soon!

Friday, August 30 – Chicago, IL – Union Park

Saturday, August 31 – Chicago, IL – Union Park

Sunday, September 1 – Chicago, IL – Union Park

Photo courtesy of @arcmusicfest on X

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.