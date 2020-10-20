October 20, 2020—For the first time, The Tom Petty Estate is working with the music community to celebrate and pay tribute to Tom Petty.



In 2017, the first annual Tom Petty Birthday Bash debuted in Tom’s hometown of Gainesville, FL. Fans gathered for the free, six-hour show of all Petty tunes, performed in the legendary musician’s honor. The celebration has grown into a fully-fledged music festival featuring local as well as national acts, with fans traveling across the country to celebrate the life and legacy of Tom Petty.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s special Tom Petty Birthday Bash, honoring what would have been his 70th birthday (today), will be held virtually on Friday, October 23 with 5 hours of performances, testimonials and tributes to Tom from friends and fans including Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Norah Jones, The Raconteurs, Jason Isbell, a very special performance by Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench and many more.



Tom Petty Radio will kick things off at 4:30p.m. ET with an audio broadcast. The Petty estate will then join forces with Amazon Music and livestream their concert event on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel and TomPetty.com at 7:00p.m. ET. Full lineups for both broadcasts can be found below.





Tom Petty’s long-awaited Wildflowers & All The Rest was released last week on Warner Records to widespread critical acclaim. The album can be purchased/streamed here.

TOM PETTY’S 70TH BIRTHDAY BASH—OCTOBER 23, 2020



4:30-7pm ET— SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio

Hosted by David Fricke & Mark Felsot and Jason & Sarah Hedges

Caamp, Dawes, Grouplove, Jason Isbell, The Killers, Kurt Vile, The Raconteurs, Resynator feat. Grace Potter, Starcrawler with Mike Campbell, Larkin Poe with Steve Ferrone, Low Cut Connie, Andrew Leahey and The Homestead, Arts In Medicine Hospital Band, Edan Archer, Emma Swift, Hannah Harber, Hannah Wicklund, Have Gun Will Travel, Hedges, Jake Thistle, Jeff Slate’s Weekend Wilburys, Johnathan Coody, Michigan Rattlers, Miss Tess, Mr. Cool, Sunkat, The High Divers, Tristen Orphans.



7:00-9:30p.m. ET—Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel, TomPetty.com, and audio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio

Performances by: Mike Campbell & Benmont Tench, Adam Sandler, Amos Lee, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Stewart, Dhani Harrison & Graham Coxon, Emily King, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Jackson Browne, Lady Blackbird, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Mosshart-Sexton, Norah Jones



For more information on the Tom Petty Birthday Bash, please visit: tompetty.com/festivalF