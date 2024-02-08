Watch: 10 Super Bowl Commercials Featuring The Band, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, and More Before the Big Game

Super Bowl is never short on over-the-top commercials. In 2024, Super Bowl LVIII has plenty of movie trailers, beer, vehicle, tech, and other ads filling the spots between plays. A commercial for State Farm features Arnold Schwarzenegger poking fun at his pronunciation of “chopper” in his 1987 film Predator by trying to pronounce “neighbor” when saying the insurance company motto: “Like a good neighbaaa State Farm is there.”



Iconic ’80s actor Mr. T reemerges in a Skechers commercial and is dumbfounded that the company name doesn’t have a “T” in its spelling. “I pity the fool who bends down to put on his shoes,” says the A-Team and Rocky III star.



Along with iconic actors and personalities, music is also front and center across the 2024 Super Bowl with Reba McEntire performing the national anthem, Post Malone taking on “America the Beautiful,” and Usher as the Halftime entertainment.



More commercials are jam-packed with plenty of tunes. Colony House’s 2021 single “O YA” plays in an ad for the Kawasaki Ridge ATV, featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and forest-full of creatures growing mullets. Nashville rockers The Phantoms also landed a spot in a Microsoft Super Bowl commercial with their song “Watch Me.”

Here’s a look at 10 more Super Bowl commercials featuring mostly classic rock, R&B, pop, and more from the 1960s through the ’00s.

1. “Seven Nation Army,” The White Stripes

Kung Fu Panda 4

An orchestrated version of The White Stripes‘ 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army” plays during the trailer for the fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda. The opening track on The White Stripes’ fourth album Elephant, “Seven Nation Army” was an instant international hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, topping the UK indie chart, and reaching the top 10 in several other countries before it became—and still remains—a universal sports anthem.

2. “All Right Now,” Free

IF

Free’s 1970 classic rock hit “All Right Now” appears in an ad for the upcoming fantasy-comedy, IF, starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski about a girl who is able to see her invisible friends. Written by Free bassist Andy Fraser and vocalist Paul Rodgers for the band’s fourth album Fire and Water, “All Right Now” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. “You Give Love a Bad Name,” Bon Jovi

The Fall Guy

Following his Oscar-nominated role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Ryan Gosling is showing a tougher exterior in the upcoming The Fall Guy movie, based on the 1980s action TV series starring Lee Majors. Perfectly fit to the ’80s, the trailer features Bon Jovi‘s 1986 Slippery When Wet hit “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

4. “Sweet Child O’Mine,” Guns N’ Roses / “Maneater,” Hall & Oates

Despicable Me 4

Daryl Hall and John Oates’ 1982 hit “Maneater” and Guns N’ Roses‘ 1987 hit “Sweet Child O’Mine” both appear in the trailer for Despicable Me 4. In the fourth installment, secret agent Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina.

5. “Crazy Train,” Ozzy Osbourne

Inside Out 2

Ozzy Osbourne‘s debut solo single “Crazy Train,” which appeared on his 1980 album Blizzard Of Ozz has its place in the follow-up to the 2015 film Inside Out, featuring Amy Poehler, Tony Hale, and Maya Hawke. “Crazy Train” has also been featured in the film Magic Mike and Megamind and on television on The Simpsons and The Office.

6. “Love Train,” The O’Jays, featuring LL Cool J and Lainey Wilson

Coors Light

The O’Jays’ 1972 classic “Love Train” closes the Coors Light commercial featuring rapper LL Cool J as a conductor fast and chilly train spee through towns. The ad also features a cameo by Lainey Wilson, who’s nearly blown away by the speeding train.

7. “Magic Carpet Ride,” Steppenwolf

Bud Light

The Bud Light genie grants a group of friends their wishes—’80s metal hair, filthy rich, invisibility, a giant bicep, and a sweet ride—as Steppenwolf’s 1968 hit “Magic Carpet Ride” plays. The group keeps making wishes, which result in Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and a Tyrannosaurus rex appearing.

8. “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” Irene Cara

NERDS, T-Mobile

A giant NERDS Gummy dances to Irene Cara’s hit “What a Feeling,” from the 1983 film Flashdance while smaller clusters rain down on it. Singer and songwriter Addison Rae is also featured eating the NERDS Gummy Clusters by the end.

9. “Higher,” Creed

Paramount+

Paramount+ managed to combine some unlikely characters in another network spot. When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Barrymore, and Sir Patrick Stewart reach an impasse, they must make a difficult decision. Stewart eventually tosses Hey Arnold! character Arnold over a mountain then sings along with the band Creed—seen performing on the edge of a cliff—on their 1999 hit “Higher” before they look to Peppa Pig for another solution.

10. “The Weight,” The Band

Budweiser

Every year Budweiser returns to the Super Bowl with a big splash. This year, the iconic Clydesdale horses tied to the beer brand make an unlikely friend in the latest commercial featuring The Band’s 1968 classic “The Weight.”

