Lainey Wilson Provides Sneak Peak Into Upcoming Super Bowl Commercial: Beer, Guitars, Horses, & Fake Snow

Lainey Wilson is starring in a Super Bowl commercial. The country singer opened up about partnering with Coors Light for the return of its Coors Light Chill Train.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Billboard, Wilson detailed filming the commercial. The ad will be winter-themed, featuring the Chill Train flying by Wilson during a photo shoot. Cue plenty of snow, an ice-themed jacket, and of course Coors Light.

However, according to Wilson, she filmed the commercial in Los Angeles, so she had to use her imagination on the cold aspects of the commercial.



“I was doing a photoshoot with my old trusty guitar and a horse that Coors Light hooked me up with. We had some really cool frosted makeup effects and we got to do a lot of fake snow in my hair and eyelashes and stuff,” Wilson said. “I got to do something that I’ve never done and got to be creative in different kinds of ways, which is always fun for me.”

The commercial comes as part of a partnership with Coors Light. She already partnered with the beer company for a give away.

“Hold my beer because I’m going on tour with Coors Light,” Wilson said of the partnership. “2024 is going to be another rule breaking year, and I’m thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride. We can’t wait to bring moments of chill to all my fans across the U.S on my upcoming “Country’s Cool Again” tour, and through some fun surprises we have in store.”



[See Lainey Wilson Perform]

Lainey Wilson Is Heading to the Super Bowl

Wilson will be heading to the Super Bowl to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on Kansas City Chiefs. She’s excited to see the halftime show with Usher.

“I’m excited to see me some … Usher, and I’m excited for the game, too. This is my second year to ever go to the Super Bowl, and any time you get invited to go to the Super Bowl, you go,” the singer said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m getting to go with some of my friends and other artists. It’s going to be a party.”

Wilson doesn’t really have a favorite, but she did praise both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

“I will say I did get to meet [Chiefs tight end] Travis Kelce and [Chiefs quarterback] Patrick Mahomes. They came to a show of mine last summer and they’re really great people,” Wilson says. “So if I had to root for somebody, it might be them.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

[Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM]