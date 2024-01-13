Watch Actress Kate Hudson Flaunt Vocals with Superb Chris Stapleton “White Horse” Cover

Even before actress Kate Hudson could walk or talk, it seemed that her future was already carved for her. Having parents like Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson, the actress had a natural ability when it came to performing and being in front of the camera. Throughout her time in Hollywood, she starred in hit films like Fool’s Gold, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Glass Onion. And that is just the start as she is also a businesswoman and writer. With her accolades stacking up, it appears that Hudson has also added singer to her growing resume.

Holding a small gathering in Aspen, Colorado, Hudson decided to serenade her friends with a few songs. One of those songs was Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse”. While posting the video online, her performance gained high praise from fans and even other celebrities like the legendary Anthony Hopkins. He wrote, “Cheers to more art. Beautiful voice. Don’t stop singing.” Even Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, commented on the performance, writing, “Come on now!!!”

Looking at what fans had to say about Hudson tackling “White Horse”, they commented, “Drop that debut album please!!! I’ve been waiting years for Kate Hudson to record an album.” Another person joked, “How are we all surprised she can sing too? Her mom IS THE GOLDIE… the whole family is…”

Kate Hudson Working On A Career In Music

For those who agree that Hudson should pursue a music career, well, a year ago she did just that when she struck a deal with Sandbox Entertainment. Helping artists like Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves, the actress shared her excitement about working with recording executive Jason Owen and teased an upcoming album.

Discussing her new album and the process of writing the songs, Hudson explained, “Music has always been my touchstone. To finally feel ready to share mine is deeply personal to me, almost like a musical memoir. Writing this album over the past year and a half has been the most gratifying and immersive experience and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jason to bring it into the world.”

