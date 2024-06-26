Watch Animated Teenage Versions of Def Leppard, Tom Morello Rock Out in New “Just Like 73” Video

Earlier in June, Def Leppard released a standalone single titled “Just Like 73.” The track features Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello on guitar. The glam-rock anthem arrived in advance of Def Leppard’s summer co-headlining tour with Journey. The tour kicks off July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, the U.K. rockers have debuted an official lyric video for the song that you can check out at their official YouTube channel. The clip, which is set on May 12, 1973, follows digitally animated versions of the band’s five members as they travel to the Earl’s Court district of London to play the new tune to a crowd of fans.

[Buy Def Leppard Concert Tickets]

To get to their destination, guitarist Phil Collen rides his bicycle, singer Joe Elliott travels by bus, bassist Rick Savage takes a subway, drummer Rick Allen shows up in a taxi, and guitarist Viv Campbell emerges from a subway station.

Meanwhile, the animated Morello is shown in an airplane. he eventually jumps from the plane wearing a parachute, arriving on the site of the performance in time to play a blazing guitar solo.

More About “Just Like 73”

As previously reported, “Just Like 73” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. A 7-inch vinyl version of the single will be released on August 2.

[RELATED: Def Leppard Release Surprise Standalone Single “Just Like 73,” Featuring Tom Morello, In Advance of Band’s Tour with Journey]

The song celebrates the glam-rock era and the sound of such artists as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Slade, who are a major influence on Def Leppard.

The track is the first new original tune from the band since the release of its 2022 studio album, Diamond Star Halos.

The song was co-written by Elliott and Collen, with collaborator David Bassett.

Def Leppard’s 2024 Tour Plans

Def Leppard’s co-headlining trek with Journey has been dubbed The Summer Stadium Tour. The expansive North American trek runs through a September 8 concert in Denver. Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band, and Heart also will be featured on select dates.

Def Leppard also will be playing a few headlining shows without Journey, including a September 10 concert in West Valley City, Utah.

Tickets to Def Leppard’s 2024 concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.