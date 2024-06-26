Carrie Underwood and the Youngest ‘American Idol’ Winner Ever Both Tabbed as Possible Katy Perry Replacements

Katy Perry is gearing up for the next chapter of her musical career. Next month, the pop star will release new music for the first time since 2020’s Smile. After seven seasons as a judge, the “Never Really Over” singer has left American Idol behind to completely focus on her comeback. Fans are thrilled at the prospect of new music from Perry. However, Idol viewers are understandably wondering who will take her place on the show. Many fans believe a past winner should replace the “Part of Me” singer. Here’s a look at two former champs who could be up for the job, per The Wrap.

Videos by American Songwriter

This ‘American Idol’ Winner Wants A Judging Position

Jordin Sparks has been gunning for Katy Perry’s seat since the “Teenage Dream” singer announced her exit back in February. Sparks—the youngest champion in American Idol history—was just 17 when she won season 6 back in 2007. Now 34, the “No Air” singer wants to help the next generation find their voice.

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

“I’ve been in their shoes,” Sparks told US Weekly. “I know the insanity that comes when the show you’re on gets really popular, and all of a sudden you go from being a ‘normal’ person to being so recognizable.”

The R&B singer dropped her latest single, “Call My Name,” in October 2023. Sparks plans to release her fifth studio album, No Restrictions, sometime in 2024.

What About This Massive Country Star?

Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest success stories to ever emerge from American Idol. The small-town Oklahoma native blew away the competition and was crowned the season 4 winner back in 2005. Her career took off from there. Today, the “Denim and Rhinestones” singer has sold 85 million records worldwide.

Underwood has already returned to American Idol once before, as a mentor to the Top 5 in 2022. Could she now return in a more permanent capacity? Her Reflection residency is set to wrap up in Las Vegas this August, which would allow for some wiggle room if she is planning to join season 23.

These Past Champs Have Already Said No

Two previous American Idol winners have made it clear they are not interested in the job. Kelly Clarkson, the show’s first-ever champion, is honoring a promise to her children by not joining the show.

[RELATED: 2 ‘American Idol’ Winners Who’d “Love” to Replace Katy Perry and 1 Who Said “No”]

Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery was also adamant, telling fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, “Absolutely not.”

(Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)