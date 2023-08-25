Watch: Ariana Grande Shares Live Performance of “Honeymoon Avenue”

Ariana Grande has kicked off the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, with a live performance of “Honeymoon Avenue.” The retro-inspired song acted as the opening track for the 2013 album.

“Honeymoon Avenue” is one of the earliest songs in Grande’s catalog. Another rendition of the song, which is far more upbeat and buoyant, was floating around online even before the release of Yours Truly. Grande opted to perform the original version of the track for her 10th anniversary “Live From London” edition, appealing to her day-one fans.

Donning an oh-so-’50s two-piece and her trademark hairdo, Grande threw things back to the beginning of her journey in pop music with this performance. Backed by a full band and an orchestra, Grande flexed her otherworldly vocals. Her craft has proven to be even more honed since she took a step away from music to film the feature film version of Wicked.

A live performance from Grande is few and far between these days. This revamped, live version of “Honeymoon Avenue” is a welcomed break from her performing hiatus.

Along with the live performance of “Honeymoon Avenue,” Grande has shared a video performance of “Daydreamin'” and a deluxe edition of Yours Truly. The deluxe edition of the record features the original 12 tracks, a “Spanglish” version of “The Way (featuring Mac Miller),” and audio recordings of her “Live From London” performances of “The Way,” “Baby I,” “Tattooed Heart,” and “Right There.”

Grande has more celebrations to come throughout the week. On Saturday (August 26), Grande will hold a Q&A about the record and share a special merch capsule. The rest of the live performance videos will follow throughout the next couple of days. The anniversary events will wrap up on August 30. Check out more details about the Yours Truly celebration, HERE.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )