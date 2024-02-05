Watch Billie Eilish Accidentally Reveal Major News at the GRAMMYs

They say loose lips sink ships, but Billie Eilish drops spoilers with style. The singer accidentally spoiled some major news about an upcoming performance.

When asked by a reporter if she planned to perform at the Academy Awards, the answer for Eilish was an obvious yes. However, the singer instantly realized she dropped news that she wasn’t ready for audiences to hear. Hilariously, she tried to save herself, before letting the cat out of the bag once again. The cherry on top was an apology to the Academy.

“Yeah. Oops, I mean maybe — Yeah, yeah! I don’t know. Whatever, I honestly don’t know. Love you, Oscars,” Eilish said. According to fans, the videoed response was very on-brand for the singer.

One person wrote, “i mean it was kinda obvious lmfao.”

Another commented, “The stuttering kills me 😭😭why’s she so unserious.”

Still another wrote, “Hahahahahaha Billie is so cute.”

Billie Eilish at the GRAMMYs

Eilish celebrated a win at the GRAMMYs, taking home the award for her song “What Was I Made For.” It’s the third time that Eilish has one the category. In total, Eilish has won seven GRAMMYs with a career total of 25 nominations.

The song featured in the hit film Barbie. It’s also up for an Oscar later this year for Best Original Song. If she wins, it would be Eilish’s second Oscar. She previously won the 2022 Academy Award for her song in the James Bond film No Time to Die.

However, Eilish is just happy to have the recognition and be nominated for the Academy Awards. She told USA TODAY, “I have no idea. I’m just happy to be a part of the discussion.”

Overall, Eilish was also surprised to have one a GRAMMY for the song.

“Yikes… D–n, that’s stupid guys,” the singer said during her acceptance. “I just want to say, everybody in this category — like that was a crazy list of incredible people! Incredible artists. Crazy right now.”

Reflecting on working on the song, Eilish detailed that developing the lyrics occurred when she was in a dark place. “We had been working three days a week and not coming up with stuff, and even if we were coming up with stuff it just didn’t feel right, didn’t feel good, didn’t feel real,” she said. “And I got really worried, I got nervous, I felt like it was going to be over a little bit. I was in a real dark place, really, really dark place, it’s kind of hard to think back to it.”

