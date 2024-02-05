Carly Pearce Reveals the Unconventional Origin of Her GRAMMY-Nominated Duet with Chris Stapleton

Carly Pearce was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the second year in a row. Last year, she and Ashley McBryde took home the award for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” This year, she and Chris Stapleton shared the nomination for “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Pearce and Stapleton didn’t take home the award. Instead, “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan’s duet with Kacey Musgraves took home the hardware. Before hearing the results of the category, the “What He Didn’t Do” singer revealed the unconventional origins of her partnership with Stapleton.

Carly Pearce on How She Landed Chris Stapleton as a Duet Partner

Pearce gave the backstory on her collaboration with Stapleton while chatting with Billboard correspondent Tetris Kelly.

“I’ve always loved Chris. I think all of us love Chris Stapleton and his voice and I wrote this song and I just wanted him to hear it,” she said. “I didn’t want to through our teams, I just wanted to do it person-to-person,” she explained.

Then, Pearce revealed that she reached out to Morgane Stapleton to make it happen. “I decided that the best way to get to Chris was to go through his beautiful wife. Because you’ve always got to go to the woman. So, I DMed her on Instagram and I said, ‘Can I please send you this song, I know this is so weird,’” she recalled. “It worked,” Pearce added.

This nomination was also a full-circle moment for Pearce. She revealed that she learned that Stapleton had agreed to sing on “We Don’t Fight Anymore” the night after she won the Grammy with McBryde. The timing seemed serendipitous.

She previously told People, “To see this all happen full circle, and to be headed there again, just as a nominee, but especially with this song is really exciting.” Pearce added, “I feel very, just, happy and ready for it.”

