Watch Charles Wesley Godwin’s Breathtaking Acoustic ‘Family Ties’ Medley in Surprise Intimate Performance

Wednesday (January 24) evening, CMT shared a surprise short episode of CMT Campfire Sessions featuring Charles Wesley Godwin. Neither Godwin nor the network advertised the recorded acoustic concert ahead of time. As a result, it hit the internet with little fanfare. However, fans and new listeners alike were happy to see the West Virginia native on the Campfire Sessions set. Watch the full four-song acoustic concert below.
A look at the lineup for the third season of CMT Campfire Sessions will show some big-name country artists. However, Godwin isn’t on the list. Furthermore, word of his performance on the show in any capacity is absent from the network’s website. So, it seems that this was an online-only treat for fans.
Charles Wesley Godwin on Campfire Sessions
Godwin didn’t hit the CMT stage alone. He brought along his guitarist Al Torrence and had Read “Two-Show” Connolly on dobro for the set. The trio performed acoustic renditions of some of the highlights of CWG’s 2023 album Family Ties. The setlist included “All Again,” “Miner Imperfections,” “That Time Again,” and “Willing and Able”
The West Virginia native didn’t stop between songs to chat with the TV audience or talk about the origins of the songs. Instead, he introduced himself and his bandmates at the beginning of the performance and let the songs speak for themselves.
CWG on the Road
Godwin has plenty of tour dates booked later this year. He’ll play several festivals and headlining dates. He will also support Luke Combs on his upcoming tour. See the full list of dates below and head to StubHub to get tickets. StubHub offers the FanProtect program that ensures that all tickets are legitimate and scam-free.
- 03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse
- 03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels
- 04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National
- 04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall
- 04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage
- 04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival
- 04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater
- 04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee
- 04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection
- 04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
- 04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live
- 04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up
- 04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre
- 04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival
- 05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival
- 06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- 07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky
- 07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest
- 08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival
