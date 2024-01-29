Watch Charles Wesley Godwin’s Breathtaking Acoustic ‘Family Ties’ Medley in Surprise Intimate Performance

Wednesday (January 24) evening, CMT shared a surprise short episode of CMT Campfire Sessions featuring Charles Wesley Godwin. Neither Godwin nor the network advertised the recorded acoustic concert ahead of time. As a result, it hit the internet with little fanfare. However, fans and new listeners alike were happy to see the West Virginia native on the Campfire Sessions set. Watch the full four-song acoustic concert below.

A look at the lineup for the third season of CMT Campfire Sessions will show some big-name country artists. However, Godwin isn’t on the list. Furthermore, word of his performance on the show in any capacity is absent from the network’s website. So, it seems that this was an online-only treat for fans.

Charles Wesley Godwin on Campfire Sessions

Godwin didn’t hit the CMT stage alone. He brought along his guitarist Al Torrence and had Read “Two-Show” Connolly on dobro for the set. The trio performed acoustic renditions of some of the highlights of CWG’s 2023 album Family Ties. The setlist included “All Again,” “Miner Imperfections,” “That Time Again,” and “Willing and Able”

The West Virginia native didn’t stop between songs to chat with the TV audience or talk about the origins of the songs. Instead, he introduced himself and his bandmates at the beginning of the performance and let the songs speak for themselves.

CWG on the Road

Godwin has plenty of tour dates booked later this year. He’ll play several festivals and headlining dates. He will also support Luke Combs on his upcoming tour. See the full list of dates below and head to StubHub to get tickets. StubHub offers the FanProtect program that ensures that all tickets are legitimate and scam-free.

03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse

03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National

04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall

04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage

04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival

04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater

04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs

04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee

04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection

04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live

04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up

04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre

04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival

05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs

05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs

05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival

06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky

07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs

08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest

08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival

