Charles Wesley Godwin Plots Headlining Tour for 2024

Charles Wesley Godwin is quickly becoming a favorite among fans of Appalachian-tinged country music. His songwriting is smart and, at times, introspective. More importantly, Godwin knows how to spin a yard with the best of them. His three albums, Seneca, How the Mighty Fall, and his most recent release Family Ties, are testaments to his skills as both a singer and songwriter. Later this year, he’ll take those skills on the road with several live shows.

Godwin’s upcoming tour stops include headlining dates and festival appearances. Additionally, he’ll be lending support to two of the biggest acts in country music. On the more mainstream side of things, Godwin will support Luke Combs on his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. He’ll also be on the road with red dirt stalwarts Turnpike Troubadours in the coming months. See the full list of dates below.

This list includes both supporting and headlining dates. Tickets for most dates are available now via StubHub.

01/18 – Wichita, Kansas @ The Cotillion Ballroom

01/19 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center Supporting Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell

01/20 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center Supporting Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell

03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse

03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National

04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall

04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage

04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival

04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater

04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs

04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee

04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection

04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live

04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up

04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre

04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival

05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs

05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs

05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival

06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky

07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs

08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest

08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival

