Charles Wesley Godwin Plots Headlining Tour for 2024

Charles Wesley Godwin is quickly becoming a favorite among fans of Appalachian-tinged country music. His songwriting is smart and, at times, introspective. More importantly, Godwin knows how to spin a yard with the best of them. His three albums, Seneca, How the Mighty Fall, and his most recent release Family Ties, are testaments to his skills as both a singer and songwriter. Later this year, he’ll take those skills on the road with several live shows.
Godwin’s upcoming tour stops include headlining dates and festival appearances. Additionally, he’ll be lending support to two of the biggest acts in country music. On the more mainstream side of things, Godwin will support Luke Combs on his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. He’ll also be on the road with red dirt stalwarts Turnpike Troubadours in the coming months. See the full list of dates below.
Godwin Tour Dates
This list includes both supporting and headlining dates. Tickets for most dates are available now via StubHub.
- 01/18 – Wichita, Kansas @ The Cotillion Ballroom
- 01/19 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center Supporting Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell
- 01/20 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center Supporting Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell
- 03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse
- 03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels
- 04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National
- 04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall
- 04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage
- 04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival
- 04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater
- 04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee
- 04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection
- 04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
- 04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live
- 04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up
- 04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre
- 04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival
- 05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival
- 06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- 07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky
- 07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest
- 08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival
