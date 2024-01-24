Watch Cody Johnson Moved to Tears After Meeting Young Fan Who Survived Bone Marrow Transplant

Cody Johnson was moved to tears at one of his recent shows when he spotted a young fan in the crowd holding a sign that stated she had survived her bone marrow transplant to come see him perform. Johnson put down his guitar and headed into the crowd to meet her, giving her a big hug and a guitar pick.

Johnson began his Leather Tour on the weekend of January 19, with Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael as support. Performing at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Johnson honed in on the sign near the front row, and was overcome with emotion as he read it aloud.

“’I survived my bone marrow transplant to see CoJo. Your biggest fan,'” he read, then headed into the crowd. As he stepped back up to the stage, he wiped tears from his eyes, telling the audience, “Y’all might have to give me a minute.”

He then performed his hit song “Til You Can’t,” and took a moment to directly address the young fan. “You don’t ever give up, you understand? Don’t you ever give up. Keep fighting strong,” he told her.

Fans React to Cody Johnson Getting Emotional While Meeting Bone Marrow Transplant Survivor

Others in the audience captured video of the moment, sharing that they were also moved to tears by the girl’s sign and Johnson’s reaction. One fan captioned their video, “Cody Johnson making us all cry out here!” and posted it on TikTok. Fans in the comments shared equally emotional reactions.

“I sobbed. This was single handedly the best concert I’ve ever been to,” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “cried so many tears during this part.” Fans also praised Johnson’s reaction, writing, “This is why cojo is my favorite! He has one of the purest hearts ever,” and “Cojo is such an awesome guy with a big heart.”

Cody Johnson’s Leather Tour will continue across the U.S. and Canada. He began in California on January 19, and will conclude the tour in Charleston, South Carolina on September 21. In between, he’s hitting various festivals as well, such as the Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, the Big Valley Jamboree in Alberta, Great Jones County Fair in Iowa, Wind City Smokeout in Chicago, Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival in Illinois, and Gulf Coast Jam in Florida.

