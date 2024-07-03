Watch Fan Chuck Phone at Morgan Wallen, Hit Country Star Mid-Performance

With country music transitioning into a new era, singers like Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wallen appear to be leading the charge. For Wallen, his time in country music has been a whirlwind of success. Just in 2023 alone, he walked away with numerous accolades at the Billboard Music Awards. They included Top Country Artists, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Country Song, and Top Country Album for One Thing at a Time. Just giving a taste of the hitmaker that is Wallen, the singer recently watched as a fan threw their cell phone at him while he performed on stage.

Currently helming the One Night at a Time World Tour, Wallen took to the stage to perform his song “Cowgirls.” While the crowd roared in excitement, one fan decided it was a great idea to simply toss their cell phone right at the singer. Not fazed by the phone hitting his shoulder, Wallen picked it up and tossed it to the side of the stage. Not know what the fan intended he do with the phone, it appears they might need a new device.

Someone throws a phone at Morgan Wallen during concert. pic.twitter.com/Dh2KI246KK — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 2, 2024

Gaining nearly 700,000 views, fans weighed in on the fan throwing their phone at Wallen with comments reading “he looks so unbothered. Should’ve aimed higher.” Another comment added, “I’ll never understand why people voluntarily just throw away their phones.” And one person concluded, “He just nonchalantly picked it up and tossed it aside without even looking to see who did it!!”

One Fan Threw More Than Phone At Morgan Wallen

While some might be surprised by Wallen’s reaction, it isn’t the first time the country singer was the target of fans. Not that long ago, he performed “I Had Some Help” when one fan decided to throw her panties on the stage. But not landing on the floor, the garment hit Wallen in the face. Again, not remotely fazed by getting hit with the garment, Wallen grabbed the clothing and threw it back into the crowd.

Outside of Wallen, other singers like Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Lady Gaga, and Chris Young also became targets when fans started hurling all sorts of items on the stage. Many performers spoke out about the dangers of throwing items at them, but fans continued the trend.

