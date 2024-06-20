Morgan Wallen Gains Ground on Garth Brooks as He Nears Country Music History

Lately, Morgan Wallen is growing very familiar with breaking records. His 2023 behemoth One Thing At a Time recently beat out Luke Combs and Shania Twain for most Top 10 singles in US Country Radio (Mediabase) chart history. Then Wallen eclipsed Taylor Swift herself for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart this decade. Now, the “You Proof” singer may be coming for Garth Brooks’ crown.

Will Morgan Wallen Overtake Garth Brooks?

According to a post shared to X/Twitter Tuesday (June 18), Morgan Wallen has spent a whopping 151 weeks atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Those numbers encompass Wallen’s entire decade-long career. His 2018 debut If I Know Me spent two weeks at No. 1. Then came 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which reigned supreme for 97 total weeks. The two-time ACM Award winner’s latest effort, 2023’s One Thing at a Time, has landed at No. 1 for 51 weeks—and counting.

Only Garth Brooks has spent more time at No. 1, with 173 weeks. This means Wallen needs just 23 more weeks to upstage the “Friends in Low Places” superstar.

The “Cowgirls” singer got his start in 2014, whereas Brooks has been making music since 1985. One X/Twitter user argued that comparing the two artists was impossible. “MW has not even managed to sell 1 million PURE combined with his albums while Garth has sold well over 100 million in his discography … different time different place,” they wrote. “perhaps BB should notate STREAMING for free as a metric.”

New Music on the Way for Wallen?

Morgan Wallen may pull ahead of Garth Brooks sooner rather than later. The “I Had Some Help” singer hopped on Instagram Wednesday (June 19) to give fans some long-overdue insight into his life.

Aside from “hanging with my kid,” golfing, and swimming, Wallen, 31, has also spent some time in the studio. In a video posted to his Instagram stories, the former baseball standout promises to release his next single “real soon.”

Footage of “Lies, Lies, Lies” spread on social media when Wallen premiered the track back in February, ramping up fans’ anticipation.

“Excited for that one,” Wallen said. “And got plenty more in the pipeline.”

Featured image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI