Morgan Wallen Makes Music History Again, This Time Surpassing Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift have more in common than their surfaces might suggest. Both found success in country music and maintained that success by courting diverse audiences. Now, both Wallen and Swift have cultivated fiercely loyal fanbases that keep the artists constantly battling one another for prime chart real estate. And the most recent round has gone Wallen’s way. The “Last Night” singer recently eclipsed Swift in one category.

Morgan Wallen Breaks This Taylor Swift Record

Another thing Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift have in common? Both have collaborated with Post Malone this year. The “Circles” rapper featured on “Fortnight,” the lead single from Swift’s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. Then, at the end of April, Wallen and Malone debuted their collaboration “I Had Some Help” during the “Wasted on You” singer’s headlining set at Stagecoach. Both collabs deal with losing a relationship. “Fortnight” is more melancholy, where “I Had Some Help” takes a more upbeat approach.

“I Had Some Help” sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. This marks Wallen’s 19th week at the No. 1 spot since the beginning of 2020. With that, the two-time ACM Award winner eclipses his pop counterpart. Swift has spent 18 weeks atop the chart this decade.

.@MorganWallen breaks the record for most weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 in the 2020s (19).



He breaks a tie with @taylorswift13 and @RoddyRicch. pic.twitter.com/L1Tj1wnitg — chart data (@chartdata) June 3, 2024

This isn’t the first time the two hitmakers have squared off for chart supremacy. Last year, Wallen dropped the sprawling 36-track record One Thing at a Time. Thirty of those tracks charted at once, breaking a long-standing record set by the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Not to be outdone, Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department in April, surprising fans hours later with a double album.subtitled The Anthology. The record contained 31 tracks between the two releases. And—you guessed it—all 31 songs hit the charts. Swift was back on top again.

Wallen Defends Taylor Swift After Fans Boo Her

Wallen breaks Swift’s record just two months after the “Cowgirls” singer defended her against his own jeering fans. In April, the 31-year-old played “the single most attended concert in the history of this building” at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“I’m gonna say that ’til Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” Wallen joked. That’s when the crowd’s cheers turned to boos.

“We ain’t gotta boo. We ain’t gotta boo,” the “You Proof” singer admonished.

He then added, “I appreciate that. I know you all got my back though.”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images