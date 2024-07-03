Watch Kenny Chesney Bring Megan Moroney Out for a New Spin on “You and Tequila” for Chicago Performance

During a previous stop in Chicago on Kenny Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour, he brought out Megan Moroney for a duet during his headlining set. She’s been opening for him on the tour recently, and shared the special moment during the June 15 show when she came back on stage to sing “You and Tequila.”

Originally, the song was recorded with guest vocals from Grace Potter, and Moroney delivered Potter’s part with ease and charisma. She put her own spin on the part as well, creating harmonies with Chesney that dazzled the crowd, and it wasn’t just her signature rhinestones. Megan Moroney has quickly become a staple in the country music world for her vulnerable lyrics and her sad-girl-next-door emo cowgirl aesthetic.

Megan Moroney On Never Giving Up: “I Was the Drunk Girl in the Nosebleeds”

Megan Moroney previously shared her advice for chasing her dreams prior to going on stage in Atlanta on May 18. Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour is her biggest touring experience to date, and she reflected on the experience with 94.9 The Bull. First, she revealed that she was in attendance at Chesney’s 2018 show in Atlanta.

“Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett was opening for him, and I was the drunk girl in the nosebleeds,” she joked. She then added, “if you’re gonna be the drunk girl in the nosebleeds tonight, don’t give up.”

While on her excursion with Kenny Chesney, Moroney admitted that she’s trying to absorb as much experience and advice as she can. “When I’m watching [Kenny Chesney], I’m paying attention to different scene changes of the show, when the lights black out, what he’s doing… just being able to watch him as a performer… something is working out really well,” she said.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage