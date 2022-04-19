Watch: Gang of Youths Perform “in the wake of your leave” on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

The Australian quintet fronted by singer/songwriter David Le’aupepe recently performed “in the wake of your leave” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track is from the band’s third and latest album titled angel in realtime. The album is a 13-track collection of songs inspired by the passing of Le’aupepe’s father.

“It’s about my dad dying and about all the shit I found out about him afterward,” Le’aupepe told American Songwriter. “[And] a lot of stuff related to my ethnic identity.”

Le’aupepe is of Samoan descent, and Gang of Youths’ latest album reflects the singer’s heritage and familial influences.

“At the heart of everything, the album is about missing my dad,” Le’aupepe said in another statement. “But it all goes on and on, and in time, I hope the record stands as a bit of a monument to the man he was and is long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

Watch Gang of Youths perform “in the wake of your leave” from angel in realtime below, and find tour tickets HERE.

Photo Credit: Ed Cooke/Warner Records