Watch Jelly Roll Perform “Need a Favor” Give an Inspirational Speech for Inmates at the Genesee County Jail in Flint, Michigan

Back in December, Jelly Roll performed during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. However, he had an arguably more important gig earlier that day. He appeared at the Genesee County Jail in Flint, Michigan to perform for a select group of inmates. He sang a few songs and delivered some words of wisdom.

In a video posted to Twitter, Jelly Roll performs a stripped-down version of his hit single “Need a Favor” for the crowd. He also shared some words of wisdom with the inmates. “Big things can happen in y’alls’ life,” he said. “Big things can happen. I believe in y’all. I’m praying for y’all,” he added. Then, he told them, “When I leave here, I’ll be thinking about y’all tonight when I’m at Little Caesar’s Arena about an hour down the street.”

Jelly Roll also admitted that it wasn’t an easy gig for him to make. However, the county sheriff made things as easy for him as possible. At the same time, he said he’s a man of his word, so it didn’t matter how hard it was for him to pull off. He said he was going to be there so he made it happen. He also told them that he’ll be back to do it again.

Why Jelly Roll Was at the County Jail

According to The Detroit News, Jelly Roll was there to perform for and speak to a special group of inmates. He was there as the commencement speaker for the county’s I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program graduates. The program provides inmates with education and job training to help them have better opportunities upon release.

Twenty-three inmates attended Jelly Roll’s performance at the jail. The graduates received G.E.Ds, diplomas, barber school certificates, or welding certificates from the program.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson spoke about Jelly Roll ahead of the event. “He has a great story, he has a great history. He himself got his G.E.D. while incarcerated. The main goal is to get him here to inspire not only those in Genesee County but those around the nation,” he said.

