Lainey Wilson Makes Young Fan’s Dreams Come True After Video Goes Viral: “You’re About to Make Me Cry”

Sometimes Christmas miracles do come true. Lainey Wilson is making one fan’s dreams come true after stumbling across a viral TikTok of the girl.

In the video, a TikToker Chelsea gave her daughter Sophia an early Christmas present. The video features both humor and emotion that tugged at the country singer’s heart. In the video, Sophia was presented with a box.

However, it turned out to be nesting egg with a slightly smaller wrapped present inside. The young girl grew slightly frustrated as she opened that present only to find a slightly smaller box. This continued for a moment as the boxes shrunk to about the size of say, concert tickets.

When Sophia finally got to her prize, the young fan was overwhelmed with emotion. She realized that she was going to go see Wilson, who is her favorite artist. Sophia started crying as a result in the touching video.

That TikTok reached Wilson, who revealed plans to meet Sophia. In her own TikTok, Wilson says she’s extending a backstage pass so Sophia can hang out with her at the concert.

She said, “I’ve watched it a million times. You’re about to make me cry….” Wilson later added, “Girl, come on. I’m going to be seeing you in Huntsville, and we’re gonna make it a night. You’re gonna come backstage. I love you, and I can’t wait to meet you girl. We’re gonna make a thing of it. Wear your bell bottoms, wear your hat, I’ll see you there.”

Sophia’s mom Chelsea responded to Wilson’s video by thanking the artist for making her daughter’s dream comes true. She wrote, “Now I’m the one crying, Sophia can’t even get words out she’s cried so hard. You have no idea what a blessing this is, so so thankful!”

Likewise, others also commented. One person wrote, “I have cried so much!! That’s our baby!! Thank you so much Lainey Wilson you have made our little girls dream come true!!”

Another commented, “Awe, I love her heart! How do I get in touch with this sweet girl? She needs a Lainey Wilson hat, I would love to make her one!”

