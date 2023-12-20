Lainey Wilson Launches App: How To Officially Join Her Fanbase, Get Ticket Presales & Merch Discounts

Lainey Wilson has launched an official app for her fanbase which will let fans interact with each other as well as share news, ticket drops, and discounts on merch. Paying members of the fanbase are called Wild Horses, and get access to more exclusive content. Here’s all there is to know about Wilson’s new app and what it entails.

Videos by American Songwriter

First, the app is available on both iOS and Android, or on a desktop. Fans who download the app can then create a login and password to set up their account. If on a phone, fans should allow push notifications in order to get announcements and surprises right when they happen. If desired, fans can purchase membership and join the Stable to become one of Wilson’s Wild Horses and get even more exclusive content.

[Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour 2024: Get Tickets Here]

Lainey Wilson Launches Official App for Fans

A free account will give access to tour announcements, the merch store, latest news, and one general message board where fans can meet each other and interact. The extra Wild Horses perks include all of the regular access plus store discounts, first access to pre-sale tickets, exclusive content, access to all Stable message boards which includes the general board plus two others, and much more.

Lainey Wilson is launching this app after coming off huge wins in the country music world and a couple of festive performances. She recently performed on the Christmas at Graceland special at Elvis Presley’s famed home, singing “Santa Claus is Back in Town.” She also appeared on CMA Country Christmas, performing “Go Tell it On the Mountain” with Zach Williams.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Reacts To Performing at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ With Zach Williams]

“Christmas music makes you feel at home,” Wilson said while joining Williams on stage at CMA Country Christmas. “It’s pretty similar to Country music. It tells a story… and I’m so excited that I get to do this Zach Williams. I’m a big fan of his and I love his version of this song so it’s gonna be pretty fun.”

Next year, Wilson will be kicking off her Country’s Cool Again Tour with Ian Munsick, Zach Top, and Jackson Dean for support, along with more opening acts to be announced. Wilson is hitting about 35 different cities in 2024, and fans can get tickets here.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.