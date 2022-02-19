Watch Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Record “When The Levee Breaks” with 17 Musicians from Around the World

Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones released a video of him recording the infamous hit song, “When The Levee Breaks,” with 17 musicians from around the world.

Led Zeppelin recorded the classic track and released it in 1971.

The video was produced by Sebastian Robertson (who also plays guitar on the track) and Mark Johnson for the Playing for Change’s Song Around the World initiative. All proceeds generated by the new rendition will reportedly go to charity partners of Peace Through Music, including Conservation International, American Rivers, WWF, Reverb, and the Playing For Change Foundation.

Playing For Change shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Enjoy our new Song Around The World video of the classic by @ledzeppelin , “When The Levee Breaks,” featuring #JohnPaulJones on our website!”

Enjoy our new Song Around The World video of the classic by @ledzeppelin , "When The Levee Breaks," featuring #JohnPaulJones on our website! https://t.co/QadO7DTNQc — Playing For Change (@playing4change) February 18, 2022

Originally, “When The Levee Breaks” was written by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie two years after the event known as the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. See that version below. Led Zeppelin recorded their own version for their album, Led Zeppelin IV.

See a full list of the musicians on the new rendition below. And see the new track below.

“When The Levee Breaks” featured artists:

Alfredo Arce: Siku Flute

Ben Lee: Harmonica

Buffalo Nichols: Vocals, Guitar

Davey Chegwidden: Dundun Drums

Derek Trucks: Slide Guitar

Drums of the Pacific: Dancing, Log Drums

Elle Márjá Eira: Vocals

Jason Tamba: Banjo

John Paul Jones: Bass

Keith Secola: Slide Guitar

Mermans Mosengo: Harmonica

Mihirangi: Vocals

Nakeiltha Campbell: Dundun Drums

Pete Sands: Acoustic Guitar

Sebastian Robertson: Electric Guitar

Sikiru Adepoju: Talking Drum

Susan Tedeschi: Vocals

Stephen Perkins: Drums

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage