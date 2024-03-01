Watch Luke Bryan Debut His New Romantic Ballad “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” During Nashville Performance

Luke Bryan is introducing audiences to his next single “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” and it’s one that they’ll love. The song focuses on young romance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bryan introduced the song with a live performance on February 29. He played the tune for his record label’s annual luncheon at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. For fans of Bryan, the song conjures to mind some of his earlier hits.

The song explores two teenagers in love thrown apart by life. First, college pushed them into a long-distance relationship. From there, things turn sour as the two lovers drift apart. However, don’t add this to your sad honky tonk ballads. Ultimately, Bryan’s song is about love conquering all. The two reconnect later after a phone call.

“She said, ‘Love you, miss you mean it’ / Girl, I’ll see you when I’m dreaming / I can’t wait to feel you hold me again,” Bryan sings during the chorus. “Til then I’ll be countin’ down the minutes / I’ll be climbing up these walls / Your kiss, I want it, need it / Love you, miss you mean it.”

Fans Love Luke Bryan’s Latest

Fans are already enamored by the song and can’t wait for its release on streaming. One person wrote, “Sounds good..can’t wait to hear this song more.” Another commented, “Luke Bryan I really really like your new song.” Still, another wrote, “Love this song!! I can’t wait for the single to drop!!”

Speaking with CMT, Bryan previously reflected on his career in country music. He called making music a blessing.

“When I moved to Nashville, I moved for all the right reasons — just because I loved country music and I loved being on stage,” Bryan said. “From the second I got here … it just felt like I’d finally found the place for me to be. I never really looked back. Then to kickstart the whole process and to have dreams of writing number ones and performing number ones and being an artist to present day, you look at that, and it’s kind of hard to wrap your head around.”

“I’m grounded more than ever in what I need to say as an artist, certainly for the rest of my career,” Bryan contined. “I really feel blessed that I can still, after all this time, have a tangible role as being somebody high up in the business. At the end of the day … when I’m on stage, I love every second of it. I still love connecting with the fans, and I still love hearing great songs.”

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM]