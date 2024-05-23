Watch Mick Jagger Belt out a Blake Shelton Tune to Seattle Crowd at The Rolling Stones Concert

Have you ever heard Mick Jagger sing a song by country star Blake Shelton? If not, well, you can now. The Rolling Stones have posted a video featuring a montage of clips of their recent visit to Seattle on their socials that includes footage of Jagger singing the chorus of Shelton’s 2011 tune “Sunny in Seattle.”

The segment captures the 80-year-old rock legend, apparently in his hotel room, strumming an acoustic guitar. We see Jagger singing with an exaggerated Southern drawl, “[When there’s] no tequila left in Mexico / That’s when I’m gonna let you go / When it’s sunny in Seattle [and it’s] snowing down in New Orleans.”

Fan-shot video from The Rolling Stones’ Seattle concert also captures Jagger singing a snippet of “Sunny in Seattle.” After singing a bit of the song’s chorus, Mick comments to the crowd, “I just learned that.” The band then kicks into “Miss You.” The concert took place on May 15 at Lumen Field,

About “Sunny in Seattle”

“Sunny in Seattle” was featured on Shelton’s 2011 studio album, Red River Blue, which topped both the Billboard 200 and Billboard’s Top Country Albums charts. The song was written by Chris Stapleton, Jim Beavers, and Chris Dubois.

More About the Seattle Recap Video

The Seattle recap video also includes clips showing Mount Rainier; Jagger looking out of the window of an airplane; the city’s skyline, including the famous Space Needle; boats cruising on Puget Sound; the inside of Lumen Field; and the band members walking on a ramp as they head onto the stage. The video ends with a message that reads, “Thank You Seattle,” along with The Stones’ tongue-and-lips logo.

New Stones Show Announced

The Rolling Stones have just added a new concert to the end of their current North American tour in support of their Hackney Diamonds album. The show will be held on July 21 at the Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgefield, Missouri.

More About About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones’ next show is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The band also will play a second concert at the venue, on May 26. With the addition of the performance in Ridgefield, Missouri, the trek now features a total of 20 concerts.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ shows, with the exception of the Ridgefield concert, are available now via various outlets, including StubHub. Ridgefield tickets will go on sale soon.

