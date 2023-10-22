Watch: Mick Jagger Stars in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skits with Bad Bunny

Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga made surprise appearances on the October 22 episode of Saturday Night Live. Gaga introduced Bad Bunny, who served as host and musical guest, while Jagger took his appearance a step further and starred in a skit with the reggaeton artist.

In the skit, Bad Bunny and SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez, play brothers acting in a telenovela episode titled Le Pasión de Los Padilla. The scene starts with Hernandez’s character Tomás Padilla confronting his villainous older brother Francisco and escalates from there. Mid-way in, Jagger enters the scene as their father and slaps some sense into the bickering siblings.

In another skit, Jagger plays a nun who confesses to a corrupt crime in a parody of Sister Act 3.

This wasn’t Jagger’s first role on SNL. The Rolling Stones first performed on Saturday Night Live in 1978. In 1986, Jagger and then-girlfriend Jerry Hall starred in a skit will the late comedian Jon Lovitz.

On February 6, 1993, Jagger was also the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by late Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry. On the show, Jagger performed “Sweet Thing” and “Don’t Tear Me Up” from his third solo album Wandering Spirit, and starred in several skits.

On the Weekend News segment, Mike Myers plays Jagger, who joined him by portraying Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Jagger also appeared in a Wayne’s World skit with Myers and Dana Carvey.

In 2001, Jagger returned to SNL on December 8 as the musical guest with host Hugh Jackman and performed “Visions Of Paradise” and “God Gave Me Everything,” both off his fourth solo album Goddess in the Doorway. For one skit, Jagger starred in a scene where he talks to himself in a dressing room mirror and is facing his mirror image, played by Late Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Throughout the years, Jagger has returned to SNL or one-off skits, including one in 2012 where he sings in a karaoke bar, along with former cast members Fred Armisen, Kristen Wig, and Vanessa Bayer.

Jagger was in New York City, following the release of the Rolling Stones’ 26th album Hackney Diamonds. The band performed a surprise show on Thursday (October 20) to celebrate the release, which featured a special guest performance by Lady Gaga.

The 12-track Hackney Diamonds is the Stones’ first new album of material in 18 years since the release of A Bigger Band, and the band’s first album without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021. The album, produced by Andrew Watt, also features former Stones bassist Bill Wyman and Stevie Wonder.

Photo: YouTube / Saturday Night Live