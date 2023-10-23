Watch: Bad Bunny Dresses as Shrek in Wacky ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

Saturday night’s episode of Saturday Night Live could not have been more star-studded. On top of Bad Bunny serving as the guest host and musical guest, both Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger made surprise appearances. However, for one of the most hilarious sketches of the night, Bad Bunny carried the load along with the three-man Please Don’t Destroy comedy group, a recent addition to the SNL cast.

The sketch opened with Bad Bunny cosplaying as the world-famous animated character Shrek, with his face painted green and ogre-like elongated ears placed on his head. In the designated office of Please Don’t Destroy, Bad Bunny acts as if nothing is amiss while the other three guys ask him to explain his Shrek costume.

“Is this for the show? Do you want toylike, a Shrek thing?” one of them asks the Puerto Rican singer-rapper.

“I mean, maybe,” Bad Bunny responds. “That sounds fine.”

As the sketch continues, Bad Bunny slowly convinces the gang to greenlight a script he wrote for a faux Shrek movie titled Shrek: Infinity, where Please Don’t Destroy fills the roles of Donkey, Puss in Boots, and late-great pop star Michael Jackson.

However, after a dramatic read-through of Bad Bunny’s write-up, which gets the three others fully on board with the movie, Bad Bunny ends up changing his mind.

“Nah, I didn’t like it,” he says.

Along with the brilliantly random Bad Bunny Is Shrek skit, Bad Bunny gave fiery performances of songs like “MONACO” and “Un Preview” for SNL, both of which landed on his October 13 studio album nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. Upon release, the LP became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far, which isn’t too surprising considering the level of international acclaim Bad Bunny has achieved in recent years.

However this reality actually makes it even easier to appreciate how down to earth and charming Bad Bunny was during the duration of the newest SNL episode, where he got to channel his inner ogre in front of a live studio audience.

Check out the Shrek sketch below.